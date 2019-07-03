MISSING: Officials looking for 23-year-old woman, could be in northern WI

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered missing person.

Annastasia “Anna” Evans, 23, of Madison was last seen May 4 in Wisconsin Dells.

Annastasia is described as white, 5’5″, weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials say she has the following tattoos:

Left wrist – Budda

Right wrist – Omerta

Right collarbone/shoulder – Veni Vidi Vici

Left torso – Forever in my heart 1.7.11 (written in infinity symbol)

Left index finger – Crown with ‘K’

Right index finger – Bow

The Sheriff’s Office says Annastasia may have been seen in northern Wisconsin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tom Roloff at 608-982-7249, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Officer in Charge at 608-284-6155, or the DCSO Tip Line at 608-284-6900.