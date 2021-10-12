MISSING: Officials seeking help locating Waupaca man

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV)- The Waupaca Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday, October 12.

76-year-old Robert “Chief” Clinch is believed to be wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and jeans.

According to the release, Clinch was seen outside of his group home “Whistling Pines Group home” in Waupaca. The man is described as having long silver hair, brown eyes, and is about 5’7′ in height.

Unique details about the Waupaca man to help better identify him is that he walks with a cane and is usually wearing long earrings.

Officials explain that Clinch went out to smoke a cigarette with a duffle bag. Allegedly, he commented to someone that he was planning to go to New Mexico.

Local Five will update this story as new details become available to the public.