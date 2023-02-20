OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 36-year-old Nina Anderson, who was last seen on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at around 11:00 p.m.

According to a media release, Anderson is 5’5″ and weighs around 155 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen at her residence in the 800 Block of Minnesota Street, wearing a dark sweatshirt, black yoga pants, and had a light blue and pink purse.

She is missing, but her disappearance does not seem suspicious at this time.

Anybody with information regarding Nina Anderson is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

No additional details were provided.

