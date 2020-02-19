MISSING PERSON: 79-year-old Petru Iancu last seen in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued statewide for 79-year-old Petru Iancu of Chicago.

He was last seen leaving the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18th.

Iancu is 5’06”, 180 pounds, blue eyes, grey/bald on top. He walks slow and with a limp due to issues with both knees and is wearing brown hiking style shoes, black sweatpants with a red stripe, blue jacket, wears glasses and an ascot hat.

He indicated he was planning on immediately returning home to Chicago.

Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert

Iancu is driving a 2017 Black Hyundai Tucson, IL license plate Q988717 (similar vehicle pictured).

Anyone with information is asked to call Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at 920-683-4201.