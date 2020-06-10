Missing person from Oshkosh: Emmanuel Abahenya

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department is currently looking for a missing person from Tuesday night.

Police say they were notified of the missing man, Emmanuel Abaheyna, around 7:51 p.m.

He is described as a 29-year-old African American man who is 5’2, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Emmanuel was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on the north side of Oshkosh.

He was wearing dark blue pants, a gray t-shirt and flip flops.

Officials say Emmanuel speaks limited English, has a lower cognitive ability and doesn’t have his needed seizure medication.

They are saying his disappearance does not seem suspicious at this time.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5711.

