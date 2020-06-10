Missing person from Oshkosh: Emmanuel Abahenya

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department is currently looking for a missing person from Tuesday night.

Police say they were notified of the missing man, Emmanuel Abaheyna, around 7:51 p.m.

He is described as a 29-year-old African American man who is 5’2, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Emmanuel was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on the north side of Oshkosh.

He was wearing dark blue pants, a gray t-shirt and flip flops.

Officials say Emmanuel speaks limited English, has a lower cognitive ability and doesn’t have his needed seizure medication.

They are saying his disappearance does not seem suspicious at this time.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5711.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"