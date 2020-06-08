Woman and 5 children found safe at Bay Shore Boat Launch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple Green Bay law enforcement responded to the Bay Shore Boat Launch on Monday afternoon after reports of individuals stranded on the Bay of Green Bay.

Officials say at that around 4:30 p.m., the Green Bay Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and Green Bay Fire Department all responded to the reports of a woman and her five children stranded in the body of water.

Upon arrival, the Brown County Sheriff’s boat and the Green Bay fireboat quickly responded and later determined that the Coast Guard had already found the missing individuals and were ensuring that everyone was safe and accounted for.

The woman and her children were all brought to shore and no injuries have been reported.

Coast Guards said all of the individuals had their life perservers on and that helped save their lives.