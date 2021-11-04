MISSING: Phillip Pociopa, 30s, Village of Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A local man is missing and Brown County deputies are asking the public for help.

According to a release, Phillip Pociopa was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 30 around 6 p.m.

Deputies report he was last seen at his home in the Village of Howard and his family members tell law enforcement him disappearing is very out of character.

Pociopa may be driving a gray 2016 Chevrolet Impala with a license plate of 153ZBN.

Currently, deputies want to know where he is to check on his welfare.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450. You can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by sending information to the Green Bay Area Crimes Stoppers by phone at 920-432-STOP (7867) or through their website at 432stop.com.