UPDATE: Police continue asking for help in locating missing Appleton man

TUESDAY 8/13/19 2:19 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police say the case of a missing man remains active four months after originally he was originally disappeared.

Police say they continue to look for information and assistance in locating 22-year-old Nicholas Hietpas.

Nicholas, a white male from Appleton was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with green lettering, blue jeans, and brown work boots.

Officials say the last contact with Nicholas was made on April 1.

His vehicle, a black 2012 Ford Fusion, was located in the area of Hwy 64 and Shadow Lake Road in the town of Doty.

Police say Nicholas may have a white German Shepard named Samantha with him.

Anyone with information regarding Nicholas or his whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Riddle at the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5564.

Police ask for assistance in locating 22-year-old Nicholas Hietpas of Appleton

WEDNESDAY 4/24/19 9:18 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Appleton Police Department are looking for information and assistance in locating 22-year-old Nicholas Hietpas.

Nicholas, from Appleton, may be wearing a black sweatshirt with green lettering, blue jeans, and brown work boots. His car, a 2012 Ford Fusion, was found in the area of Hwy 64 and Shadow Lake Road in the town of Doty in Oconto County.

Nicholas may also be with a white German Shephard named Samantha.

The last contact with Nicholas Hietpas was on April 1, 2019.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 834-6900.