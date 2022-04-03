MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are searching for a 21-year-old woman who is disabled.

According to Menasha Police Department, 21-year-old Lily Bartow was last seen leaving her home, located in the 700 block of Eleventh Street, at around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

When she was last seen, she was reportedly wearing pajama pants, a maroon or green shirt, and carrying a black backpack with an owl on it. She is approximately 5’3′ and has shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone with any information on Lily Bartow’s whereabouts is asked to call the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500.