THURSDAY, 03/31/2022, 6:53 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the 63-year-old Hispanic man suffering from Alzheimer’s.

According to the department, the man has been located.

MISSING: Police search for elderly Green Bay man with Alzheimer’s

THURSDAY, 03/31/2022, 5:50 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department is actively looking for a 63-year-old Hispanic man suffering from Alzheimer’s.

According to the Department, 63-year-old Jose Del Moral Rivero Sr. is missing from the 300 block of Deschane Place.

He was last seen on March 31, just before 4 p.m. as he was heading toward Deckner Avenue. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt jacket and black dress shoes.

Police say Del Moral Rivero Sr. does speak English.

Residents who see Del Moral Rivero are urged to call 911 immediately.