SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing 73-year-old who was last seen in Shawano.

According to a release, Danielson was last seen leaving his home around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as 5’04”, weighing 160 lbs, with brown eyes and a scar on his forehead. Danielson was seen last wearing blue jeans, a blaze orange jacket, and a blaze orange cap.

Deputies say he left in a 2013 Blue Dodge Caravan, with a WI license plate of 413BXP. He was possibly heading to a friend’s house in the Shawano area.

Danielson also mentioned traveling to Milwaukee for reasons unknown to the office.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 526-3111.