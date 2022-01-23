Missing retired Kenosha police officer found dead

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Missing retired Kenosha police officer found dead

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A retired Kenosha police officer who vanished on January 16, has been found dead.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, just under a week after he was first reported missing, 64-year-old Jeffrey O’Connor from Kenosha was found dead on Saturday morning.

O’Connor’s body was reportedly found in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

O’Connor, who was a Kenosha resident and a retired Kenosha police officer, was last seen on January 16 traveling on foot and wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Authorities reported that O’Connor did not have any known medical conditions and police believed there was no foul play in his disappearance.

Officials confirmed that the Pleasant Prairie Police Department will be conducting an investigation into his death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

