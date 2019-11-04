MISSING: Ripon Police looking to locate 15-year-old Cassandra Garza

HOLCOMB, Wis. (WFRV) — Ripon Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old Ripon girl.

According to officials, Cassandra Marie Garza was last seen at the Big Minnow Bay in Holcomb at 7:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and indicated she was going to North Dakota.

Police believe Cassandra is with Talin C. Ross, who has a felony warrant from another jurisdiction for sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

They are believed to be traveling in a gray-colored 2003 Pontiac Bonneville 4-door with Wisconsin license plate ACM1642.

Cassandra is described as white, 5’5″, and about 220 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing glasses and has a nose piercing. Cassandra also has a scar on her left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Troy Damsteegt of the Ripon Police Department at 920-748-2888.