SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — The Shawano Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Joseph Jumonville, 15, was last seen June 22 in Shawano.

Joseph is described as white, 5’11”, weighing about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.