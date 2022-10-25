AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.

58-year-old Adam Krause was found during the evening hours of October 24. Authorities say that foul play is not believed to be a factor.

The following statement was provided by the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Krause’s family and friends at this time. The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all who have assisted in the ongoing recovery efforts since Mr. Krause had been reported missing. Langlade County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided.