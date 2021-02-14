Missing snowmobiler found with injuries related to cold exposure

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old Hortonville man that had gone missing while snowmobiling with two others was located on Sunday.

According to the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30 a.m., deputies were notified that three snowmobilers did not arrive at their Hortonville destination from the Shiocton area.

After further investigation, officials say they were able to make contact with two of the snowmobilers, however, the third, a 21-year-old Hortonville man, was still missing.

Multiple law enfocement agencies began searching the snowmobile trails in the area.

Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities report that while searching the area, the missing snowmobiler was located and was dropped off at home.

Deputies say the 21-year-old had driven off the path and walked to a home for help. The man was reportedly taken to a local hospital for injuries related to cold exposure.