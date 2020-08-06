FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

MISSING: Stephen Lombard, 30, may be in Appleton area

JACKSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A missing person alert has been issued for a Washington County man who may be in the Appleton area.

According to Jackson Police, 30-year-old Stephen Lombard was last seen leaving his mother’s home in the Village of Jackson on July 27 around 7:30 p.m. Police say Stephen has not been seen or heard from since but may have been spotted in Milwaukee at around 8:30 p.m. on July 27 – that information has not been confirmed.

Stephen is described as white, 5’8″, about 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Stephen has ties to and could be in the Milwaukee or Appleton areas. If you have any knowledge on Stephen’s whereabouts, contact Officer Gerke at 262-677-4949 or Jgerke@jacksonpolice.org

