APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing and endangered 14-year-old boy.

Deputies say Alex Radtke ran away from a group home on June 4 in Appleton.

They describe him as 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Radtke has several mental and behavioral health conditions which he takes prescribed medication for. The office said he may not be cooperative when found and may be a threat to himself or others if approached.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 832-5000.