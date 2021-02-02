MISSING: Vernon Kohel, 79, from Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Vernon Kohel from Shawano.

According to the Shawano Police Department, Kohel was last seen on foot near Wild Rice Court in Neopit around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. There is no known direction of travel.

There are medical concerns for Kohel.

According to a release, on Feb. 1 Kohel left his residence at Birch Hill Care Center in Shawano and arrived at Menomoniee Casino around 12:45 p.m. He left the casino near 3:00 p.m.

Shawano Police Department asks to contact them if anyone has any information on his location.