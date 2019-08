(WFRV) — A silver alert has been issued for a Waukesha County man who was last seen August 5th at 11 p.m.

David Stenzel, 72, is 5’6″ and weighs 172 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Lisbon, Waukesha County, where he lives, but he has ties to the Wisconsin Rapids (Wood Co.) area and may be attempting to go there.

Officials believe he could also be hitchhiking.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging pants.