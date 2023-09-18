DAKOTA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say the body of a man missing since before September 11 was found Sunday morning in Meilke Lake.

According to a release from the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received word at 10:12 a.m. of a suspicious object being seen in the water at Meilke Lake in Dakota.

Deputies who arrived on the scene were able to confirm that the suspicious object was the body of the missing person from Wautoma, Patrick Morehead.

Officials say Morehead was believed to be driving a vehicle eastbound on Cottonville Lane near State Highway 22 prior to September 11 when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Efforts made by authorities, friends, and neighbors to locate Morehead were unsuccessful up to this point.

Deputies say the body was recovered and an autopsy will be conducted by the Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.