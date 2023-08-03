(WFRV) – Authorities in southcentral Wisconsin have provided more information about the missing 13-year-old who was last seen on June 12.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says that it has done searches on multiple electronic devices that were believed to have been in James Yoblonski’s possession before his disappearance. In the early months of 2023, authorities did two searches on the device’s web browsers.

Apparently, there were means of traveling out of the state on the devices. One of the devices was owned by the Yoblonski family and the other was a device issued to James by the Baraboo School District, according to authorities.

It was also mentioned that there were also multiple internet searches located of physical locations inside Wisconsin. Investigators reportedly followed up with each of the browser searches, but none have produced any evidence that James was ever present at the locations.

Authorities say that the Yoblonski family is aware of the search locations and has cooperated with the Sheriff’s Office.

The public is asked to call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-35-4495 with any information about the case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly helping with the investigation. No additional information was provided.