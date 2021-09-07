Missing Wisconsin teenager lied about camping trip, believed to be with person from Madison

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A missing teenager’s mother was told that a supposed camping trip was actually a lie, and now Wisconsin authorities are looking for the teen.

According to the Evansville Police Department, 16-year-old Hana Williams was last seen the morning of Sept. 3. Williams also has a reported nickname ‘Storm’. Authorities say that Storm’s pronoun is THEY/THEM.

Williams’ mother found out the camping trip was a lie and that three of Williams’ friends told her that Williams was possibly planning to move to Hawaii. It is reported that Williams is believed to be with an unknown person from Madison and that Williams has never run away from like this before.

On Sept. 6 Williams was active on Facebook Messenger but is now not answering the phone for anyone.

Williams’ mother is asking that they be reported as a Juvenile Runaway.

If anyone has seen Williams they are asked to contact the local authorities as well as the Evansville Police Department (608-882-2292).

Williams is described as 5’6″ and 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top, Jack Skeleton pants and possibly wearing a fishnet shirt. Williams also has three nose piercings.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.