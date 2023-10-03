(WFRV) – On Monday, Authorities sent out a Green Alert for a veteran who had gone missing and was last seen on September 29.

51-year-old Shane M. Helmbrecht currently resides at a court-ordered group home in Tomah due to a 2016 Eau Claire County NGRI 1st Degree Intentional Homicide case.

While at the group he was allowed to come and go as he pleased, however, before his disappearance, staff at the home say he “has not been acting like his usual self.”

Officers later became aware that Helmbrecht had taken his parent’s green 2003 Toyota Avalon and was believed to have traveled to Portage Wisconsin.

Early Tuesday morning, the Green Alert was canceled after officials learned that officers from the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department located Helmbrecht near Santa Fe, New Mexico. At the direction of the authorities from Eau Claire County, Helmbrecht was released.

At this time there is no word as to why Helmbrecht was in New Mexico or if he is expected to return to Wisconsin. Local Five will update this story if any additional details are released.