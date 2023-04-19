WESTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marathon County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 47-year-old Weston woman.

According to a Facebook post, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tara Jane Sullivan, 47, who is around 5’7″ tall, 128 pounds, and has green eyes.

Deputies say that her current hair color and clothing description is unknown. Additionally, anyone who knows Sullivan well or has had contact with her in the past two weeks is asked to contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at (715)-261-1200.

On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the report of a cell phone found in the Town of Ringle and learned it belonged to Sullivan. In an attempt to return the cell phone, deputies went to her residence in Weston, but she was not present. Authorities discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

On Tuesday afternoon, off-duty officers with the Wausau Police Department were traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano County and saw Sullivan’s vehicle unoccupied on the side of the road.

A search led by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has been initiated along Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano. At this time, Sullivan’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Deputies report that this is an active investigation and, again, anyone who knows Sullivan or has had contact with her recently is asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at (715)-261-1200.

No additional information was provided, and Local 5 News will update this article when we learn more about the disappearance of Tara Jane Sullivan.