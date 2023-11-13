ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Restaurant staff at Mission BBQ in Ashwaubenon are saying it could take up to two weeks to restore the damage done to the building after catching fire Sunday afternoon.

First responders answered an emergency smoke and flames call around 2:20 p.m. De Pere Fire joined the Green Bay Metro Fire Department to battle the blaze.

An official with the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety said the fire appeared to have started outside near the dumpsters and then worked its way up the south wall of the building. Due to the damages, the restaurant will be temporarily closed.

The restaurant was quickly evacuated and everyone inside at the time of the fire got out safely. The official with the Village of Ashwaubenon also told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that only one firefighter suffered minor injuries while extinguishing the fire.

The restaurant opened up in Ashwaubenon at the corner of Cormier and Oneida Street just over a year ago so staff are working diligently to ventilate the roof, clear debris, and repair other damages left over from the fire.

No further details have been released at this time.