ASHWUABENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Mission BBQ has been shut down since mid-November following a fire that damaged a good portion of the building, but store representatives say they’re opening back up on January 3.

“Mission BBQ is excited to reopen its location in Green Bay,” said Linda Dotterer, the Director of Branding and Community Relations. “We are thankful for our customer support and patience during this time [and] our teammates are excited and looking forward to serving you all again.”

The fire at the location on Oneida Street appeared to have started outside near the dumpsters and then worked its way up the south all of the building, causing substantial damage.

The restaurant was quickly evacuated, and everyone inside at the time of the fire got out safely. However, one firefighter responding to the scene suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

“Mission BBQ is grateful to the Ashwaubenon Fire Department for their hard work putting out the fire that occurred on November 12, 2023,” added Dotterer. “We are also grateful to the construction and restoration teams for their hard work in quickly repairing the restaurant.”

Mission BBQ will open at 11:00 a.m. on January 3.