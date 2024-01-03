ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Mission BBQ is reopening for the first time since November 12 due to a fire, and several veterans in the community say the restaurant holds a special place in their hearts.

“I was in the military,” said Veteran Paul Cramer. “I had the chance to be in several places in the south, and this is when you talk brisket and stuff. That is about as good as it gets.”

Cramer shared how upset he was when he had heard Mission BBQ suffered a serious fire, prompting the location to close for repairs.

“I was so glad this place opened, and then when I heard that they had a fire, I thought, ‘Oh no, there goes a good place to eat,'” added Cramer.

Mission BBQ opened its first doors exactly ten years after 9/11, and Operations Director Sahul Flores says the eatery is honored to serve those who served.

“We’re delighted to get back open to serve our community, serve our heroes, and make sure that we are doing what we do best [by serving] our teammates, our customers, our community, and our country,” stated Flores.

Cramer says he plans to stop by often to support the business that supports him.

“A lot of veterans come here,” said Cramer. “They enjoy it and like I said, the people are always so friendly and the food is just great. I guess that’s the best way to put it. If you find a place you enjoy, it’s worth going back to.”

The owner says the fire started outside the building, and closing the business allowed them to inspect the place to prevent another fire.