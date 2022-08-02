ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community.

Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken.

Started off by two friends passionate about barbeque, Mission BBQ has grown nationwide. With over 50 locations, Mission BBQ strives to be a community-driven establishment.

“We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody is more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, first responders, and all our loved ones in service,” wrote the restaurant on its website.

Ashwaubenon’s Mission BBQ is the fifth in the State of Wisconsin and the first in northeast Wisconsin. They will offer a dine-in experience as well as catering options for larger parties.

