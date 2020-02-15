Mission Wisconsin: Helping transitioning veterans find a new future in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A summit aimed at helping veterans transition from active duty to life in the Midwest was held in Green Bay this morning. Kris Schuller reports the meeting is also helping to raise the profile of a recruitment program called Mission Wisconsin.

In the Hotel Northland employers, veterans and community leaders meet for the Veteran Ready Summit, to learn more about a state initiative called Mission Wisconsin.

“How do we attract military talent that is transitioning from active duty service, to retirement or civilian life and create opportunities for them here in Wisconsin,” said Rebecca Deschane from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The goal here is to break down barriers for the thousands of military personnel that transition into civilian life each year. Started in 2018 by the WEDC and the Department of Workforce Development, the program actively engages with military members transitioning out of service.

“We have worked with over 1,500 individuals, we’ve been to 24 events in 7 states and three countries,” Deschane said.

And then works with 85 member employers to help each veteran find work in the state.

“There are so many service members out there that need assistance, that need something,” said Marine Jason Talley.

Talley was stationed in Japan when Jeff Kennedy from John Deere in Horicon, headed overseas and interviewed him for a position at his company.

“It feels like it’s my social responsibility to be helping in the veteran workforce, to try to transition folks,” Kennedy said.

“I think the program is a great idea. I think the foundation around it is amazing,” Talley said.

Deschane says the program taps into a talent pool filled with highly skilled candidates.

“They can look at a situation and adapt to it,” Deschane said.

Now it’s Mission Wisconsin’s job to convince them to move here.

Over 200,000 service members transition into civilian life each year.