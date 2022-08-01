MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Mississippi was arrested in Manitowoc after it was learned he had an active homicide warrant and that he was staying at a local hotel.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office, on July 28 30-year-old SanMarco Houston was arrested on an active homicide warrant through the State of Mississippi. Information helped authorities find a vehicle and verify that Houston was staying at a hotel in Manitowoc.

Houston was reportedly arrested without incident and will stay at the Manitowoc County Jail while he waits to get extradited back to Mississippi.

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.