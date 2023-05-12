OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Mississippi man who was in federal prison for bank fraud was sentenced to an additional 30 months for escaping a federal correctional institution in Marquette County.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) states that Glynn Ford received a sentence of 30 months in federal prison for escaping from FCI-Oxford’s Satellite Camp.

The release noted that Ford pleaded guilty to this offense on January 26, 2023.

Ford, a 35-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after being convicted of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Northern District of Illinois on March 26, 2019.

Authorities say that Ford was reported missing during a regular count of inmates on April 23, 2022. Nearly six months later, Ford was arrested in Chula Vista, California on October 12, 2022, in connection with a retail theft offense.

Ford was sentenced on May 11, 2023, by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley and will serve the 30-month sentence consecutively to the remainder of his previous federal sentence.

No additional details were provided.