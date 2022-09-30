BRAYMER, Mo. (WFRV) – A Missouri farmer who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for attempting to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme by killing two Wisconsin brothers has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Garland Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of First Degree Murder relating to the deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel on July 21, 2019.

Nicholas and Justin Diemel who were from Shawano, flew to Missouri to check on some cattle that belonged to their livestock company but never returned.

Authorities say that the incident began with a business dispute stemming from an agreement for Nelson to feed cattle delivered to him by the Diemels.

Nelson admitted that he shot the two men and placed their bodies in barrels and burned them, then dumped the remains of one in a large pile of cow manure, and the other in a mineral supplement bucket that wasn’t located until November of 2020, in Lincoln County, Nebraska.

“The matter has been pending for over three years, and it is now finally over. I am hopeful that the Diemel family will now be able to return to their lives without this hanging over them,” said Stephen Sokoloff, Special Assistant Prosecutor of the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services in Jefferson City. “I know that no sentence will bring Nick and Justin back to them, but they can sleep knowing that Nelson will be behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Nelson was sentenced on September 30 to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Nelson’s remaining charges of Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, Abandonment of a Corpse, along with a separate case of Stealing a Motor Vehicle were all dismissed.