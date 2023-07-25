KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents of a home in Manitowoc County safely evacuated their home Tuesday morning after a fire started in the basement.

In a release from the Kiel Fire Department, firefighters responded at 3:04 a.m. to a reported structure fire on 928 4th Street in the city of Kiel.

Authorities say that crews arrived on scene in six minutes and the residents of the home had already safely evacuated after being awakened by the smoke detectors.

Upon arriving on scene, crews say the found smoke coming from the basement of the home and immediately deployed hoses, putting out the fire in just five minutes while containing it to just the room the fire started in.

Firefighters did remain on scene for an additional hour conducting salvage, overhaul, and ventilation operations.

Officials, at this time, say there is currently no damage estimate but the fire is believed to have been caused by the misuse of burning materials.

The Kiel Fire Department is using this incident to remind the public to make sure they have working smoke detectors and to be sure to check them regularly as it was the smoke detectors that helped this incident result in no reported injuries.