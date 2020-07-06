GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Misuse of fireworks over July 4th weekend totals $179,000 of damages in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The misuse of fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend has accrued an estimated total of $179,000 worth of damage in the City of Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to seven fire calls in relation to firework use over the holiday weekend.

No deaths or injuries were reported in relation to these incidents, but a total of $179,000 worth of damages was done as a result.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department would like to remind residents of some safety tips to follow when handling fireworks.

  • Always soak used, duds, and unused fireworks in water overnight before placing them in the trash.
  • Keep a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby when using fireworks.
  • Avoid using alcohol and drugs when handling fireworks.
  • Never allow children under the age of 5 to light fireworks or use sparklers.
  • Always have close adult supervision.
  • Never try to relight “dud” fireworks; Leave them alone for 30 minutes before approaching.
  • Maintain a safe distance while using fireworks.
  • Keep your pets on a leash.

Green Bay is joining a list of Northeastern Wisconsin cities that faced an increase in firework-related incidents over the weekend including, Fond du Lac, Appleton, and Manitowoc.

Officials said, “We hope that people continue to practice good firework safety throughout the summer. Fireworks can easily cause fires, severe burns, and even death if not careful.”

