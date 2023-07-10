KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The misuse of soldering equipment is believed to be the blame for a residential fire in the City of Kiel on Monday evening.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., firefighters with the Kiel Fire Department were sent to the 40 block of East Chicago Street after a caller reported smoke inside a house.

A fire crew arrived on the scene within three minutes of being dispatched and confirmed that smoke had been coming out of the front windows.

Occupants told firefighters that everybody that lived in the building had self-evacuated and that nobody else was inside during the active fire.

Firefighters fully extinguished the flames within three minutes but stayed on the scene for nearly two more hours helping with salvage, overhaul, and ventilation operations.

The Kiel Fire Department says that there is no damage estimate at this time, and nobody was injured during the fire.

No additional details were released.