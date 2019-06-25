Appleton Fire Dept. offering another chance to purchase Mitch Lungaard memorial shirts

MONDAY 8/26/19 1:04 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Fire Department is offering the public another chance to purchase official Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard memorial apparel.

The online sale will end on September 11.

For more information, click here.

We are pleased to announce another opportunity for the public to purchase official red AFD Mitch Lundgaard memorial… Posted by Appleton Fire Department on Sunday, August 25, 2019

TUESDAY 6/25/19 4:44 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The Appleton Fire Department says that the official Mitch Lundgaard memorial shirts and sweatshirts are now available online through the Friends of the Appleton Fire Department.

Orders will be taken only until July 7th with all proceeds going to the Lundgaard family. You can order yours by clicking here.

Lundgaard was shot and killed while responding to a medical call on May 15th. He leaves behind a wife and three children.