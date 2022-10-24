HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ghosts, goblins, clowns, and all things that go bump in the night are ready to scare up some money for Children’s Hospital.

Half of the proceeds from the $10 tickets will go to help families dealing with a medical crisis.

Next Friday and Saturday nights, October 28th and 29th will be the second stint for the haunted walk.

The walk is located in the back of MJ’s Supper Club located at W83626 County Road MM in Hortonville which is part of the “Rustic Route 61” corridor.

The supper club hosts events that cater to motorcyclists and classic car enthusiasts because of the wide open and well-maintained roadways around the property in Outagamie County.

During the summer, the supper club hosts wheel Wednesdays.

This year, for the first time for Halloween, they hosted a ‘Trunk or Treat’, where families could travel from parking space to parking space for candy and prizes. It was just last Saturday.

Only the haunted walk continues for a second two-day run before Halloween.

The Haunted Walk is free and open for anyone to enjoy during the daylight hours.

The charge comes between 7-10 p.m. and under cover of darkness, there will be actors providing extra scares that probably only the grown-ups will enjoy.

The supper club opens at 4 p.m.

They do have a temporary backyard bar for cocktails so you can enjoy the fall colors while waiting for a table.

MJ’s was featured back in May as part of Local 5’s series “The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs.”

It is known for its special loaded potato cakes and liver and onions. The most popular items include its 12-ounce tenderloin and king and queen-cut prime rib.