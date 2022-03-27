MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), is celebrating the arrival of the first JetBlue flight from New York and Boston to Milwaukee.

According to MKE, JetBlue officially launched daily nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to MKE’s airport.

“Adding Milwaukee to our route map will help diversify our markets, support our Northeast growth strategy and give our customers more travel options,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley agrees with Lusso noting the increase in tourism and business opportunities that this service will bring.

“Milwaukee County is thrilled that JetBlue will bring more tourists and business travelers from New York and Boston to Milwaukee and beyond. Our amazing lakefront, cultural attractions, restaurants, and breweries are just some of the ways that Milwaukee offers guests a world-class experience,” said Crowley.

MKE has released the following schedules for the newly added service:

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Milwaukee (MKE)

Daily service starting March 27, 2022

BOS – MKE Flight #2229 MKE – BOS Flight #2230 7:30 a.m. – 9:09 a.m. 5:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Milwaukee (MKE)

Daily service starting March 27, 2022

JFK – MKE Flight #679 MKE – JFK Flight #680 2:59 p.m. – 4:31 p.m. 9:57 a.m. – 12:59 p.m.

And in honor of the launch of this service, flight officials are encouraging travelers to take advantage of a special $69 and $59 one-way fares (c) for flights from New York-JFK and/or Boston to Milwaukee – only available online.