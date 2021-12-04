MKE becomes first WI airport to launch hidden disability program

(WFRV) – Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is flying ahead and becoming the first airport in Wisconsin to launch the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program.

On Friday, MKE announced the launch of its new “Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program” aimed at making air travel easier for passengers who have non-visible “hidden” disabilities.

According to officials, the program provides passengers with hidden disabilities green lanyards decorated with sunflowers to discreetly identify them as individuals who may need additional support, help, or a little more time.

“Individuals who choose to wear the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyard can discreetly identify that they may need some extra support or help at the Airport. Maybe they need a little more time at the TSA checkpoint or while visiting MKE’s great shops and restaurants,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said.

The sunflower lanyards will be free of charge and will be available upon request at the Airport Information Desk, which is located pre-security in the Airport’s Concession Mall.

Officials note that anyone who requests a lanyard will receive one with no questions asked.

Hidden disabilities include autism, chronic pain, learning difficulties, mental health conditions, mobility issues, speech impairments, vision loss, or hearing loss. These also include respiratory conditions like diabetes, chronic pain, or sleep disorders that significantly impact day-to-day life.

In addition to the Sunflower Program, MKE also offers the following accessibility features:

Indoor and outdoor Service Animal Relief Areas

Adult changing tables

Free Aira access which provides assistance for blind and low vision passengers

Fully accessible parking shuttles

Accessible parking spots throughout all airport-owned parking facilities

Complimentary wheelchair service and special assistance, courtesy of MKE’s airlines

Here is the list of airports participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program.