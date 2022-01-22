MKE teen involved in shooting of off-duty detective wanted

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Keasean J. Ellis-Brown from Milwaukee wanted for attempted homicide.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the location and arrest of attempted homicide suspect, Keasean Ellis-Brown, from Milwaukee.

Ellis-Brown is 19 years old and has been charged with Attempt First-Degree Intentional Homicide after he was involved in a shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee Police Department detective on Jan. 13.

According to the FBI, on Jan. 13, at around 2 p.m., the detective in question was assisting a woman that was being attacked by a suspect on the 200 block of E. Buffalo Street.

It was reported that the off-duty detective had tried to detain the suspect when a struggle ensued resulting in the suspect brandishing a firearm and firing multiple rounds at the off-duty detective before fleeing the scene.

FBI officials confirmed that two additional suspects involved in the shooting have already been arrested and
charged in the case. However, Ellis-Brown remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The public is advised to not approach Ellis-Brown if they see him, but instead, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 with any information regarding Ellis-Brown’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

