MLC Awards host film festival and awards ceremony in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Put on your Sunday best and head to the MLC Awards event located at The Ennis Inn in De Pere.

The MLC Awards is an event that recognizes independently produced films, television work, videography creations, and new media professionals all over the world who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change.

The MLC Awards was kicked off on Saturday afternoon at the Get Reel De Pere Cinema with select short film screenings featuring work of Midwest-based and international filmmakers and actors of award-winning shorts that qualified for the upcoming May event in the last 6 months.

Today, at 1 p.m., the MLC Awards will come to a close with an awards and red carpet ceremony at The Ennis Inn. Organizers say discounts will be offered to attendees and tickets can be purchased here.

