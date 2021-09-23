MLK Day Manitowoc holds the first day of their Freedom School

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The ‘MLK Day Manitowoc Cooperative’ held their first day of ‘Freedom School’ in the Manitowoc Public Library.

Pastor Matthew Sauer of the Manitowoc Cooperative Ministry said, “Freedom Schools are something that date back to the summer of 1963 in Mississippi when integration often closed down schools and the black community said we’re gonna continue to educate.”

The group used the themes of these historic freedom schools to structure their four sessions.

The first day focused on labor and Martin Luther King Jr.’s work with unions.

“Dr. King probably spoke in more union halls probably than churches and again you can make the case that what ultimately led to his assassination was his discussion about economic rights for people,” said Sauer.

Sauer said they’re working to educate people about how the various social movements are connected.

“We want people to be aware of these issues,” said Sauer. “These are justice issues and you can’t isolate one area this is all a complicated mix that again Dr. and Mrs. King spoke about.”

One attendee said she wanted to come and educate herself about other people’s perspectives.

Lynne Pfeifer, a participant of the MLK Day Freedom School said, “I think a lot of people believe what they hear and don’t investigate it enough. I like to listen to all sides and then draw conclusions.”

