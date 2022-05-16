(WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are investigating a mixed martial arts fighter who reportedly committed violent acts against women.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking for information about possible criminal incidents of a man from Lac du Flambeau. The man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Schuman, has reportedly committed violent acts against women.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and other northern Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are looking for the public’s help in getting information about Schuman.

Authorities mentioned that Schuman is a mixed martial arts fighter.

Photo courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who has information about Schuman’s involvement in similar violent acts against women or has had contact with victims of the incidents is asked to call 715-361-5201.

There was no information on the number of incidents.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.