Mmm, delicioso! Downtown Green Bay to welcome authentic Mexican restaurant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mmm, delicioso!

Downtown Green Bay Inc. announced Friday that the former Los Banditos building, located on Main Street, was sold this past week with intentions of becoming an authentic Mexican restaurant.

According to city officials, the new restaurant will be owned by Maria and Everado Ortez, two individuals who have been operating Taco Burrito Mexico, located on South Webster Avenue, for the last 17 years.

“Great way to start the new year in the Olde Main Street District! Congrats Maria & Everado,” wrote Downtown Green Bay Inc.

Officials say this location will be remodeled prior to opening under a new business name. The restaurant is expected to open spring of 2022.