Mobile Career Lab set-up shop in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is bringing job opportunities to the community in Green Bay.

On Monday, June 7, the DWD announced their Mobile Career Lab would be parked outside the south gate of Lambeau Field.

The Lab helps connect people with hiring employers and training opportunities that allow individuals to pursue possible new career paths. The Lab will also be hosting workshops, resume review, and interview training.

The Mobile Career Lab will be outside Lambeau field until Tuesday, June 8.

