Mobile home explodes in central Wisconsin, no injuries reported

Photo courtesy of Princeton Fire and Rescue

MECAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A mobile home in central Wisconsin exploded on Christmas Day, and luckily no one was injured.

According to the Princeton Fire and Rescue, on Dec. 25 around 1:45 p.m. authorities got a 9-1-1 call of a mobile home explosion. Authorities say that no one was in the home when the explosion happened.

The explosion happened at Puckaway Shores in Mecan (which is in Marquette County).

The structure blew outward with debris getting littered across the area. Multiple agencies responded to the incident including the Princeton Fire Department, Marquette County EMS and Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The explosion is under investigation by the Princeton Fire and Rescue Department as well as the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

