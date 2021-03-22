Mobile mammograms coming to the Oconto Falls area

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Beginning on April 2 a mobile mammography unit will be making its way to HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center.
According to Prevea, it will return to HSHS St. Clare Memorial on the following dates:
- First, third and fourth Fridays of every month
- Second Monday of every month
Appointments are available between 8:40 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.
The unit is fully accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR) and is equipped with mammography technology that can provide 3-D and/or digital images.
The mobile unit also currently travels to:
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Gillett Health Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Lena Health Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Mountain Health Center
- Prevea Marinette Health Center
- Prevea Oconto Health Center
- Prevea Pulaski Health Center
- Prevea Seymour Health Center
- Prevea Shawano Health Center
- Prevea Kewaunee Health Center
- Prevea Manitowoc Health Center
- Prevea Plymouth Health Center
- Prevea Luxemburg Health Center
Appointments can be made by calling 920-496-4789.
To learn more about the mobile mammography unit visit their website.