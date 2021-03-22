Mobile mammograms coming to the Oconto Falls area

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Beginning on April 2 a mobile mammography unit will be making its way to HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center.

According to Prevea, it will return to HSHS St. Clare Memorial on the following dates:

First, third and fourth Fridays of every month

Second Monday of every month

Appointments are available between 8:40 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

The unit is fully accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR) and is equipped with mammography technology that can provide 3-D and/or digital images.

The mobile unit also currently travels to:

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Gillett Health Center

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Lena Health Center

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Mountain Health Center

Prevea Marinette Health Center

Prevea Oconto Health Center

Prevea Pulaski Health Center

Prevea Seymour Health Center

Prevea Shawano Health Center

Prevea Kewaunee Health Center

Prevea Manitowoc Health Center

Prevea Plymouth Health Center

Prevea Luxemburg Health Center

Appointments can be made by calling 920-496-4789.

To learn more about the mobile mammography unit visit their website.