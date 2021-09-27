Mobile pantry food truck with essential goods coming to Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- A mobile pantry food truck is coming to the Fond du Lac area, courtesy of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Alliant Energy Foundation.

News of the food truck, which will have necessary resources available to the community, was shared on Monday, September 27.

The mobile pantry will be operating out of The Fondy Food Bank, a local resource that officials explain has been providing for locals since the 70s. The mobile pantry will work out of the food bank on Thursday, September 30.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s President and CEO, Patti Habeck, is very excited for the continued partnership with Alliant Energy, to create resources like the mobile pantry food truck. She says, “the ability to bring food directly into the communities we serve is extremely beneficial towards our mission of ending hunger.”

The mobile pantry food truck will set up shop at The Fondy Food Bank on Thursday, September 30. The food bank is located in the heart of Fond du Lac and will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Goods provided to individuals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.