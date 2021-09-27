FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Mobile pantry food truck with essential goods coming to Fond du Lac

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- A mobile pantry food truck is coming to the Fond du Lac area, courtesy of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Alliant Energy Foundation.

News of the food truck, which will have necessary resources available to the community, was shared on Monday, September 27.

The mobile pantry will be operating out of The Fondy Food Bank, a local resource that officials explain has been providing for locals since the 70s. The mobile pantry will work out of the food bank on Thursday, September 30.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s President and CEO, Patti Habeck, is very excited for the continued partnership with Alliant Energy, to create resources like the mobile pantry food truck. She says, “the ability to bring food directly into the communities we serve is extremely beneficial towards our mission of ending hunger.”

The mobile pantry food truck will set up shop at The Fondy Food Bank on Thursday, September 30. The food bank is located in the heart of Fond du Lac and will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Goods provided to individuals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

What's to Eat: Boudin Bakery

Inside Skinny: 'SoCal Packer Backers' bringing Green Bay fans together

Ryder Cup fans all around the world experiencing Northeast Wisconsin

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Vanden Bush

Team of the Week: Coleman

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record