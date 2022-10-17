LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Sheboygan County caused moderate damage to a two-story home on Monday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a homeowner on the W3000 block of County Road V in the town of Lima.

The homeowner explained to dispatch of a chimney fire. After arriving on the scene, deputies observed smoke coming out of the second-story of the residence.

Fire crews were able to put the flames out, but not before it caused moderate damage to the home. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time as firefighters are still investigating.

If any more information becomes available, Local 5 News will update this story.